German stocks - Factors to watch on February 1

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

PORSCHE

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

Porsche SE and several hedge funds seeking damages from the Stuttgart-based financial holding agreed on Thursday that New York was the wrong place to pursue compensation, and left the door open to bringing a case in German courts.

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

Germany’s Bayer CropScience blasted a European Commission proposal as “draconian” after Brussels said it wants to suspend all use of neonicotinoids products in crops attractive to bees for two years.

BMW

Indicated unchanged

The owner of offroad motorbike maker KTM acquired rival brand Husqvarna from Germany’s BMW on Thursday in a consolidation move that helps shave costs as the industry copes with a slump in Europe.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

China’s car market is expected to grow 6-8 percent this year, with the luxury segment growing faster, Audi AG’s China president said on Friday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Bertelsmann is considering a reduction in its stake in Europe’s largest broadcasting group, RTL Group, to raise money for an overhaul of its business to catch up with fast changing markets.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt

Airbus has studied alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for its next jet, the A350, and has time to adapt to any rule changes prompted by the problems that have grounded Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner, its top executive said.

LEG

The German real estate group, whose shares will start trading on Friday, said it expects to raise proceeds of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from its public offering of stock on Friday, with an additional 100 million coming if the greenshoe overallotment option is fully exercised.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.01 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

THe final manufacturing PMI for Germany is expected to show an unchanged reading of 48.8 from the flash estimate, when it is published at 0853 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)