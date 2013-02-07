German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 7

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The carmaker forecast earnings this year would be roughly stable after meeting its profit target for 2012 and keeping its dividend flat.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The cement maker will raise prices and seek more savings to offset higher energy costs and an uncertain economic outlook, it said on Thursday.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The carmaker stepped down on Wednesday from its role in an automotive industry research programme investigating the safety of a potential new air conditioning refrigerant, disagreeing with the test methods employed.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The head of its solar division, which the group is selling, has left the company. Theodor Scheidegger left on Feb. 1, a spokesman said late Wednesday.

Separately, the technology chief of Siemens’ wind turbine business told Handelsblatt newspaper he wants to increase automation in production to cut costs.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Shareholding families Porsche and Piech have transferred 2 percent of Volkswagen common shares to a foundation in Austria that is partly owned by the company’s employees, giving workers more say.

HHLA

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The port logistics company said its 2012 revenue eased to about 1.1 billion euros and operating profit fell to 173 illion euros due to a weaker economic environment.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The group’s new head Marcelino Fernandez Verdes is considering selling the service and project development units within the group’s Solutions business, WAZ reported, citing company sources. The divisions in question have 6,200 employees.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

TUI Travel, part-owned by TUI AG, reported its underlying operating loss widened to 116 million pounds ($181.57 million) in its fiscal first quarter.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The company said fourth-quarter core profit at its key polysilicon unit more than halved, burdened by an ongoing crisis in the solar sector, which it supplies.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad said passenger numbers fell 7.6 percent to 1.76 million in January as it cut capacity by 9.9 percent.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The printing machines maker reported it swung to a net profit of 16 million euros from a year-earlier loss of 14 million, exceeding consensus, and affirmed its outlook.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Thursday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - Berenberg cuts its recommendation on the stock to “hold” from “buy” and raises its price target to 62.80 euros from 59 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7387 euros) ($1 = 0.6389 British pounds) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)