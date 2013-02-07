RPT-German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 7

(Repeats to remove extraneous word from headline)

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DAIMLER

Q4 results due. Fourth quarter operating profit is seen faling nearly 24 percent to 1.67 billion euros ($2.3 billion). Poll:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Preliminary fourth quarter results due.

SIEMENS

The head of its solar division, which the group is selling, has left the company. Theodor Scheidegger left on Feb 1, a spokesman said late Wednesday.

AIR BERLIN

January traffic statistics due.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Q3 results due. The printing machines maker is seen swinging to a net profit of 7.98 mln eur. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

The group’s new head Marcelino Fernandez Verdes is considering selling the service and project development units within the group’s Solutions business, WAZ reported, citing company sources. The divisions in question have 6,200 employees.

WACKER CHEMIE

Q4 results due. EBITDA seen falling 3.6 pct to 107 mln eur. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at 0550 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)