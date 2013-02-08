German stocks - Factors to watch on February 8

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
An investment adviser to shareholders holding about 7.5 million shares of MetroPCS Communications Inc said it intends to vote against the company’s proposed merger with T-Mobile USA due to the deal valuation and debt levels that come with it.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German truck maker’s operating profit plunged 35 percent last year as the prolonged economic weakness in core European markets eroded demand from freight companies and construction firms. Poll:
Indication not available
The German fashion house said it was confident of posting stronger growth than the luxury market in 2013 as it reported a 18 percent rise in sales for the fourth quarter.
Indicated 4.5 percent higher
Software AG on Thursday said it will buy back shares worth up to 180 million euros ($241 million).
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct at Friday’s close.
German December trade balance 16.8 bln eur, vs Reuters consensus of 14.8 bln.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)