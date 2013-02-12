German stocks - Factors to watch on February 12

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0650 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s biggest steelmaker, warned that it saw no global economic recovery this year after a slump in steel prices and weak car markets caused a 38 percent drop in its quarterly core profit.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The European Commission sees “no grounds” to give German vehicle makers more time to comply with EU law requiring a less polluting coolant to be used in vehicle air-conditioning, a letter seen by Reuters said, despite safety concerns cited by Daimler.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated unchanged

German prosecutors have extended an ongoing probe into market manipulation to include several members of the holding’s supervisory board.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany’s second largest software maker will start buying back shares worth up to 180 million euros commencing Tuesday, the company said late on Monday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Fraport says January passenger numbers fall 4.9 pct in Frankfurt.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Christoph Steitz and Peter Dinkloh)