German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Bayer said the Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to the New Drug Application filed in December 2012 for the investigational oncology compound radium-223 dichloride (radium-223). The application is under review for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) patients with bone metastases.
Indicated unchanged
The world’s top potash producers may abandon attempts to rein in output to keep prices high, switching to a strategy of ramping up sales as they face rising competition and big buyers of fertilizer take an increasingly aggressive stance.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German travel and tourism group reported first quarter results that beat expectations helped by earnings from Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel and a better profitability at its hotel business.
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Leighton, a unit of German construction company Hochtief, which in turn is controlled by Spain’s ACS, reported a smaller-than-expected 3 percent fall in second-half net profit and forecast a stronger 2013, sending its shares up 4 percent.
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said he remained confident the group would post a profit this year even though the year would be difficult for the industry, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
TUI AG - No dividend
January wholesale prices +0.3 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y. Reuters consensus was for +0.2 pct m/m.