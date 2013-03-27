German stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0740 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany’s Allianz said on Wednesday it agreed to buy insurance business Yapi Kredi Sigorta from Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

John Legere, the chief executive of T-Mobile USA, said he expects shareholders to approve the company’s plan to merge with MetroPCS Communications Inc.

Separately, T-Mobile USA said it will start selling Apple Inc’s iPhone on April 12, making it the last of the big national U.S. operators to sell the popular smartphone.

Related news

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The family-controlled drugmaker said it replaced a 2 billion euro syndicated loan facility to secure long-term funding.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt

French conglomerate Lagardere will sell its entire 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace group EADS before summer, daily newspaper Les Echos reported, citing Lagardere’s chief executive.

Separately, EADS said Spain plans to sell 1.15 percent of the company as it switches to a new corporate structure.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

2012 annual report due. Fraport already released key figures on March 12.

Related news

HHLA

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The port logistics company said it would pay an unchanged dividend of 0.65 euros per share and said it expected its 2013 operating profit to come to between 155 million and 175 million euros.

Related news

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

Germany’s top solar company said its profits and dividend more than halved last year, as cheaper Asian rivals hurt prices and margins for its key products.

Related news

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 15.6 percent lower

The real estate company said it was postponing its annual shareholders’ meeting to work out a new financing plan.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Consumer morale in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, was stable heading into April but developments in crisis-stricken Cyprus could hit confidence going forward, market research group GfK said on Wednesday.

Import prices for February +0.3 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y. Were seen +0.2 pct m/m and -1.6 pct y/y.

VDMA German Plant Machinery Association due to release orders for February at 0900 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)