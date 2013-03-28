German stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank lost a bid Wednesday to end a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of misrepresenting the risk of packaging home loans into complex financial products.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan denied a motion by the German bank to dismiss the lawsuit, which seeks class action status on behalf of investors accusing Deutsche Bank of scheming to maximize profits at their expense.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Influential proxy advisory firm ISS threw its weight behind opponents of MetroPCS Communications Inc’s proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, saying the deal undervalued the company and shareholders should vote against it.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Syngenta and Bayer, top producers of the pesticides blamed for a sharp fall in bee populations around the world, have proposed a plan to support bee health to try to forestall a European Union ban on the products.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Comdirect head Thorsten Reitmeyer told Handelsblatt newspaper he did not expect Commerzbank to sell the online brokerage unit. “There is no discussion about it,” he said.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
German carmaker Daimler expects to book a non-cash gain in the second quarter after revaluing its 7.5 percent stake in aerospace group EADS to account for a loss of influence.
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
Retail sales rose by a real 0.4 percent month-on-month and fell by a real 2.2 percent in February. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to fall by 1.0 percent percent month-on-month and to rise by 0.4 percent year-on-year.
March unemployment data due at 0855 GMT, with seasonally adjusted jobless numbers seen down by 4,000, for a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.9 percent.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)