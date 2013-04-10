German stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The engineering conglomerate’s businesses have “not become easier”, Siemens CEO Peter Loescher told newspaper Handelsblatt.

“The short-cycle businesses, too, are lacking momentum,” he was quoted as saying.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

March traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

Lufthansa is studying the purchase of “several dozen” long-distance twin-engined jets, Nico Buchholz, executive vice president of group fleet management, told Reuters. “We will be focusing next on the 200-300 seat segment with the aim of making a decision by the end of the year,” he said.

VOLKSWAGEN MAN

VW indicated 0.4 percent higher

MAN indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen and its Chinese joint ventures sold 598,100 cars in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first three months of 2013, up 23.7 percent from a year earlier.

MAN, the truckmaker controlled by Volkswagen, continues to be “in a difficult situation,” the head of MAN’s commercial vehicles division, Anders Nielsen, told daily Handelsblatt.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The maker of pill bottles and syringes reported adjusted EBITDA of 46 million euros in the three months through February, below the average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll of 48.1 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DAIMLER - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.

