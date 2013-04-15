German stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German engineering conglomerate warned that its fiscal second quarter will be hit by problems at railway technology and power transmission operations, confirming an interview with CFO Joe Kaeser published by Rheinische Post.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The German auto parts and tyre maker suffered a sharper-than-expected drop in first-quarter group sales, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing CFO Wolfgang Schaefer, as the slump in core European car markets was exacerbated by bad weather and fewer working days.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated unchanged

The head of Germany’s second-largest lender defended a planned 2.5 billion-euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase to repay the German government bail-out money received during the 2008 financial crisis, Der Spiegel reported, citing an interview.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German car maker may reap a higher-than-expected booking gain of 2.9 billion euros from the revaluation of its holding in EADS, Focus reported, without citing the source of the information. Daimler had estimated the booking gain to be 2.7 billion euros.

Separately, the company plans to launch a new line of small luxury vehicles at its Mercedes-Benz division to rival premium-market leader BMW’s Mini brand, Focus reported, without citing the source of the information.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany’s biggest lender will pick three new supervisory board members, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, in a move that may strengthen the voice of Wall Street-style strategists at Deutsche.

Separately, German markets regulator Bafin has urged Deutsche Bank’s compliance chief to displace the lender’s general counsel as the bank is mired in an array of inquiries, Der Spiegel reported, without citing the source of the information.

RWE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Austrian energy group OMV has bought German utility RWE’s nearly 17 percent stake in the Nabucco pipeline project that aims to bring Caspian gas to Europe, OMV said on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German automotive group’s Audi luxury division plans to open one dealership per week this year in China, its biggest market, Automobilwoche reported, citing Audi’s China chief, Dietmar Voggenreiter.

Separately, Audi eyes good sales prospects in the United States and Germany for its first natural gas-powered A3 g-tron model, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, without citing anyone.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Europe’s biggest express mail and delivery company will hold a second round of pay talks with German union Verdi, affecting 132,000 workers. Verdi is seeking a 6-percent raise, or at least 140 euros more per month.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German builder’s chief executive, Marcelino Fernandez, will soon also take the helm of the company’s services division, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing unnamed company sources.

A spokesman for Hochtief said the executive board of the Hochtief Solutions branch is complete, noting “everything else is speculation.”

FREENET

Indicated unchanged

The German telecommunications provider is targeting growth in higher-margin areas such as services and equipment, CFO Joachim Preisig told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The company is on track to meeting full-year targets after first-quarter results met expectations, the CFO said. He didn’t rule out acquisitions, though said they mustn’t cost more than 10-20 million euros.

QIAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Germany’s largest biotech company may increase the share of personalised medicine to about half of overall sales by 2020 from currently less than 10 percent, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing CEO Peer Schatz.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German property company is attracting attention from distressed debt investors as some lenders seek to cut their exposure to avoid potential heavy losses in a restructuring of its 4 billion euro debts.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -1.6 pct at Monday’s close.

REWE

The German retail group increased sales at its Penny discount brand and Rewe supermarket chain by a higher-than-expected five percent in the early months of 2013, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing CEO Alain Caparros.

Rewe plans to spend 1.5 billion euros this year to open about 300 new stores in Germany and abroad and to revamp 700 German Penny-brand stores, the magazine said.

