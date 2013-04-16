German stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

VW’s struggling Seat brand has replaced its chief executive, James Muir, who will take on other duties at the group. Juergen Stackmann, head of marketing at the group since 2012, will take over effective next month.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Peer Vodafone will cut 500 jobs in Germany, the company said on Monday, as the group adjusts to stiffer competition and lower fees in Europe’s largest economy.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Wage talks have been postponed to April 25.

Related news

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German hospital operator has objected an antitrust approval for rival Asklepios to take a blocking stake of over 10 percent in Rhoen-Klinikum, Handelsblatt reported. Peer Fresenius has also objected the decision.

Related news

EX-DIVIDEND

Henkel goes ex-dividend - 0.95 eur per preferred share

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -2.3 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April ZEW investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 42.0 vs 48.5 in March, current conditions seen at 12.0 vs 13.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS