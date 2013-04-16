German stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
VW’s struggling Seat brand has replaced its chief executive, James Muir, who will take on other duties at the group. Juergen Stackmann, head of marketing at the group since 2012, will take over effective next month.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Peer Vodafone will cut 500 jobs in Germany, the company said on Monday, as the group adjusts to stiffer competition and lower fees in Europe’s largest economy.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Wage talks have been postponed to April 25.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German hospital operator has objected an antitrust approval for rival Asklepios to take a blocking stake of over 10 percent in Rhoen-Klinikum, Handelsblatt reported. Peer Fresenius has also objected the decision.
Henkel goes ex-dividend - 0.95 eur per preferred share
Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -2.3 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.
German April ZEW investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 42.0 vs 48.5 in March, current conditions seen at 12.0 vs 13.6.