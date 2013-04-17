German stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
EADS indicated 0.9 percent lower
Daimler said it placed a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent company EADS at 37 euros pre share, netting proceeds of around 2.2 bln eur.
VW indicated 0.3 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
European car sales in March fell 10.3 pct, according to ACEA figures. European No. 1 Volkswagen posted a 15 percent decline for its namesake brand compared with a year ago as the German market shrank even more sharply.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Pharmaceutical company Actavis Inc said on Tuesday it would once again sell a generic version of Bayer’s Yaz after an appeals court ruled that Bayer’s patent for the oral contraceptive was invalid.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Trade union Verdi said it called on 500 employees at the company to strike on Wednesday morning over demands for higher wages. The union estimated around 500,000 letters or parcels would not reach their destination because of the strike.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The airline is due to start a third round of negotiations with trade union Verdi over pay for 33,000 cabin crew and ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews.
No indication
The insurer said that it was aiming to increase net income by 10 percent on average per year over the next three to five years.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
German computer manufacturer Kontron said its Chief Financial Officer Juergen Kaiser-Gerwens will leave the company effective June 30.
The TV broadcaster said parent Bertelsmann has set the price range for RTL’s secondary initial public offering at 54-62 euros per share.
Dow Jones up 1.1 pct, S&P 500 up 1.4 pct, Nasdaq up 1.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei up 1.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)