German stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
German business software maker SAP posted lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and revenue as its activities in Asia showed a decline in revenues.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen is aiming its lift its China sales target to 3 million units this year, up from 2.8 million from 2012, Jochem Heizmann, chief executive of Volkswagen Group China, said on Friday.
Separately, Volkswagen plans to increase its Chinese workforce by a third to more than 100,000 people by 2018 as the company continues to expand production capacity in the world’s biggest auto market.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany’s financial regulator has doubts about Deutsche Bank’s internal probe into its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal and will step up its own investigations into the bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Indication not available
German utility Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW) said state prosecutors and tax fraud investigators from Mannheim searched the company’s offices on Thursday.
SolarWorld indicated 2.2 percent lower
German ailing solar module maker SolarWorld is interested in the solar cell production that car parts supplier Bosch is trying to divest, its chief executive told a German paper.
COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed
RWE, div of 2.00 eur/shr
BEIERSDORF, div of 0.70 eur/shr
BILFINGER BERGER, div of 3.00 eur/shr
GEA GROUP, div of 0.55 eur/shr
GERRESHEIMER, div of 0.65 eur/shr
Private equity group CVC is buying the stake in German energy-metering firm Ista it does not already own in what will be Germany’s largest private equity deal in five years.
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday’s close.
German March producer prices -0.2 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)