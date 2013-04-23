German stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

FRANFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler plans a large investment to build transmission parts in Romania at the site of an already existing joint venture in Cugir, Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing company sources.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The carrier said air traffic would return to normal on Tuesday, with only occasional disruptions expected in the wake of the Monday walkout.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

German union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche Post to go on strike on Tuesday ahead of a third round of wage talks.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

RWE said it would not make a bid for Polish state power company Energa unless it finds a partner to share the cost.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Siemens will deliver high-speed trains to Eurostar, the operator of the Channel Tunnel passenger train service, later than expected, Siemens board member Roland Busch told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher in Frankfurt

International Airlines Group unveiled orders for 18 Airbus A350 long-haul jets for its British Airways arm and said it was in further talks with Airbus and Boeing to secure more planes for Spanish unit Iberia.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 49.0, services PMI seen at 51.0 vs 50.9 in March.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jonathan Gould)