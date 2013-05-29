German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain brushed aside concerns that Germany’s flagship lender posed a risk to the financial system just because of its size, and urged regulators to create a mechanism for winding down failing banks.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The German carmaker is recalling more than 6,000 of its new Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchbacks because of problems with the passenger airbag.

Related news

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The insurer’s finance chief, Dieter Wemmer, told Switzerland’s Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company expected little in the way of damage claims resulting from the tornados in Oklahoma.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

New personnel chief Milagros Caina-Andree told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the company is testing a pilot programme to recruit a small number of unemployed Spanish youth to come and work in Germany. If successful, it could be expanded to other countries such as Italy or Greece.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Bayer said it had obtained antitrust clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its planned $1.1 billion acquisition of contraceptive devices maker Conceptus.

Related news

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The ailing solar panel maker swung to an operating loss in the first three months of the year, as severe winter weather hurt demand in its home market Germany.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CELESIO - Jefferies has raised the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

PFEIFFER VACUUM - HSBC has rasied the stock to “neutral” from “underweight”.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE POST - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.50 eur/shr div proposed

PRAKTIKER - no dividend proposed

VOSSLOH - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

LINDE - 2.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.21 eur/shr dividend

PFEIFFER VACUUM - 3.45 eur/shr dividend

WACKER NEUSON - 0.30 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close..

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Seasonally adjusted unemployment is expected to rise by only 5,000 in the month of May, leaving the unemployment rate at 6.9 percent.

Preliminary data is expected to money depreciated at a faster rate in May than a month earlier, with German consumer prices set to rise by 1.3 percent year-on-year. The European harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) that is tracked by the ECB is forecast to increase by 1.4 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner and Harro ten Wolde)