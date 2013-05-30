FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Consumer Electronics
May 30, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EVONIK

Indication not available

Evonik CFO Wolfgang Colberg is to step down on Sept. 30 in an amicable termination of his role, the company said. Colberg would be replaced by as CFO by Ute Wolf, it said, adding the supervisory board was due to approve the moves on June 21.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE POST - 0.70 eur/shr dividend

LINDE - 2.70 eur/shr dividend

VOSSLOH - 2.00 eur/shr dividend

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.50 eur/shr div

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -5.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
