German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indication not available
Evonik CFO Wolfgang Colberg is to step down on Sept. 30 in an amicable termination of his role, the company said. Colberg would be replaced by as CFO by Ute Wolf, it said, adding the supervisory board was due to approve the moves on June 21.
DEUTSCHE POST - 0.70 eur/shr dividend
LINDE - 2.70 eur/shr dividend
VOSSLOH - 2.00 eur/shr dividend
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.50 eur/shr div
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -5.2 pct at Thursday’s close.
