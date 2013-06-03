German stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German industrial conglomerate sticks to its 2014 operating margin target of 12 percent, its chief told the online edition of newspaper Bild.

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company said on Sunday its cancer drug Nexavar was shown to delay progression of a difficult-to-treat type of thyroid cancer by about five months, as the German drugmaker seeks to widen the use of the pill.

MERCK

Indicated unchanged

Merck KGaA’s cancer drug Erbitux was shown to be more effective at prolonging the lives of bowel cancer patients than Roche’s Avastin, Merck said.

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

E.ON said on Saturday it remains committed to Russia as a source of gas, responding to a magazine report that said the utility is considering cancelling its supply contracts with Russia’s Gazprom.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The asset and wealth management division of Deutsche Bank will launch a first-of-its kind exchange-traded fund devoted purely to infrastructure-related municipal bonds.

METRO

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The retailer’s Kaufhof unit does not need a partner and has a strong position in the market, the unit’s head Lovro Mandac told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, responding to questions about a potential merger with peer Karstadt.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE is eyeing an acquisition in Asia or North America to reduce its dependence on the European market, its chief financial officer said.

DUERR

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German supplier of production systems for the automobile sector sees the positive trend seen in the first three months of the year continuing in the second quarter, Chief Executive Ralf Dieter told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

He also said he expected the group’s 2013 margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to reach the upper end of the 7-7.5 percent outlook, adding the group had 100-150 million euros available for takeovers in the next two years.

IVG

Indicated 15 percent lower

The German property company said it needs to cut its liabilities by up to 1.75 billion euros as it struggles to refinance debts built up during an expansion spree.

EX-DIVIDEND

FRAPORT - dividend 1.25 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -3.7 pct at Monday’s close.

IPO

German publisher Springer Science+Business Media might announce plans for an initial public share offer (IPO) within the next two weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Separately, Kion Group, the world’s second-biggest maker of fork lift trucks behind Toyota Industries Corp, is close to announcing plans for an IPO, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit/BME Mfg PMI for May due at 0753 GMT, seen at 49.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

