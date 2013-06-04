German stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
BASF said it aims to double sales to customers in the Asia Pacific region to 25 billion euros by 2020, and will invest 10 billion euros in the region by that date.
BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher
VW indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German car market, Europe’s largest, shrank by 9.9 percent in May to 261,412 vehicles, according to official figures published on Monday by Mazda’s German unit.
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
Vodafone has revived its interest in a takeover of Kabel Deutschland, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter. [ID:
SMA Solar indicated 0.3 percent higher
SolarWorld indicated 2 percent higher
China’s premier told a top European Union official that the trade dispute over Chinese solar panel exports touches China’s “major economic interests” and could influence broader Chinese-EU relations if not properly resolved.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The printing machine maker plans to expand its production capacity in China to supply standard equipment to the Asian market, its supervisory board Chairman Robert Koehler told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.
SAP - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
BAYWA - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
ADVA OPTICAL - no dividend proposed
JENOPTIK - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed
MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed
NORDEX - no dividend proposed
CENTROTEC - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei up 2.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Traders say JP Morgan downgrades to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)