German stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

May traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

BASF, RWE

BASF indicated 0.3 percent lower

RWE indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany's RWE is struggling to find buyers for its Dea oil-and-gas unit, Bloomberg reported, adding that so far, only BASF's energy unit Wintershall has expressed serious interest in buying all of Dea. (link.reuters.com/gem78t)

INFINEON

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Rival Texas Instruments on Monday narrowed its forecast range for current-quarter revenue as new semiconductor orders rose after a drop last year.

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in Frankfurt

The first delivery of the A400M, Europe’s new military airlifter, could slip beyond EADS’s second-quarter target date and take place in July, industry sources said.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The pharma company said late on Monday it had set the subscription price for new preferred shares it is issuing in a capital increase at 52 euros. It said it expects gross proceeds of about 76 million euros ($100 million).

GESCO

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The company said it expects net profit to decline to 18.5-20.5 million euros in its current fiscal year through end-March, from 20.9 million euros in 2012/13, in a tough economic environment.

TAKKT

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

Takkt shareholder Haniel said on Monday it plans to reduce its stake in Takkt - which stands, according to Takkt’s website, at 70.4 percent - to as little as 50.01 percent.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.06 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.13 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

GERRY WEBER - Berenberg raises its recommendation on the stock to “buy” from “hold”, cuts its price target to 40 euros from 40.50 euros.

RHEINMETALL - HSBC raises the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”, cuts its target price to 48 euros from 49 euros.

