German stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt
European planemaker Airbus expects to sign orders for hundreds of passengers jets at next week’s Paris Airshow, the head of parent company EADS said on Thursday.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Department store chain Karstadt, which competes with Metro’s Kaufhof, said it was speeding up a restructuring plan and would look at closing down its loss-making multimedia, lighting and beauty departments due to a tough competitive environment.
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
Germany’s largest construction company, is launching a 260 million euro ($346 million) buyback of its shares from next week, barely two months after it agreed to a 1.1 billion euros sale of its airports division.
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Gagfah was able to obtain re-financing of a loan worth more than 2 billion euros due to mature in August this year, a spokesman for the real estate group said on Thursday.
Indication not available
The company aims to increase its asset disposal programme to 2.5 billion euros from an initial 1.5 billion, German business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
HHLA - dividend 0.65 euros/shr
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Friday’s close.
German publisher Springer Science+Business Media will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7519 euros) ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)