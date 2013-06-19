German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Britain’s Vodafone has raised its preliminary offer to buy Kabel Deutschland a day after U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc made a rival bid, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bid.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher in Frankfurt

Air France looks poised to sign a long-awaited $7 billion deal to buy 25 Airbus A350 jets after talks narrowly avoided collapse, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Related news

GSW IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 3 percent lower

Shareholders in the German real estate company supported a vote of no confidence in the company’s newly appointed chief executive.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KRONES - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

BRENNTAG - 2.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BECHTLE - 1.00 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct at Tuesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)