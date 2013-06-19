FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19
June 19, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Britain’s Vodafone has raised its preliminary offer to buy Kabel Deutschland a day after U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc made a rival bid, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bid.

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher in Frankfurt

Air France looks poised to sign a long-awaited $7 billion deal to buy 25 Airbus A350 jets after talks narrowly avoided collapse, industry sources said on Tuesday.

GSW IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 3 percent lower

Shareholders in the German real estate company supported a vote of no confidence in the company’s newly appointed chief executive.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KRONES - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

BRENNTAG - 2.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BECHTLE - 1.00 eur/shr

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
