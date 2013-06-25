German stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VW indicated 0.7 percent lower
BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent lower
The European Union late on Monday agreed a compromise deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for all new EU automobiles from 2020.
Related news
indicated 0.7 percent lower
The insurer said in presentation slides posted on its Internet site that new life insurance products it will launch next month will allow it to reduce the capital buffer its needs for risk exposure in the long run.
Related news
indicated 0.7 percent lower
Employers in the retail sector have offered nearly 3 million workers across Germany a two-stage 4 percent wage hike, a regional trade association said on Monday.
Related news
indicated 0.4 percent lower
The maker of food processing machines plans to sell its heat exchangers business by the end of next year at the latest, GEA’s Chief Executive Juerg Oleas told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Related news
INDUS HOLDING - 1.00 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei -0.7 at Tuesday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)