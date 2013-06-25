German stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VW, BMW, DAIMLER

VW indicated 0.7 percent lower

BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent lower

The European Union late on Monday agreed a compromise deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for all new EU automobiles from 2020.

ALLIANZ

indicated 0.7 percent lower

The insurer said in presentation slides posted on its Internet site that new life insurance products it will launch next month will allow it to reduce the capital buffer its needs for risk exposure in the long run.

METRO

indicated 0.7 percent lower

Employers in the retail sector have offered nearly 3 million workers across Germany a two-stage 4 percent wage hike, a regional trade association said on Monday.

GEA

indicated 0.4 percent lower

The maker of food processing machines plans to sell its heat exchangers business by the end of next year at the latest, GEA’s Chief Executive Juerg Oleas told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

EX-DIVIDEND

INDUS HOLDING - 1.00 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 at Tuesday’s close.

