German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
BMW U.S. June sales totalled 33,645 vehicles, an increase of 21.4 percent from the same month a year ago, with BMW brand sales rising 24.6 percent to 27,074 cars.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Mercedes-Benz USA said U.S. vehicle sales rose 7.0 percent in June compared with the same month last year.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The German automaker’s luxury division Audi said on Tuesday that sales in the United States rose 8.2 percent in June to 13,706 vehicles.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The financial markets operator is planning to commoditise computing power with the launch early next year of the world’s first independent exchange for trading cloud computing capacity.
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
Lufthansa’s budget carrier Germanwings faces possible strike action from cabin crew as early as next week unless it raises pay, a trade union leader told German daily Bild.
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The printing machinery maker plans to issue a four-year convertible bond of up to 60 million euros ($78 million). It will be convertible into shares of up to around 22.9 million, or 9.77 percent of its share capital.
The property company majority-owned by private equity company Terra Firma cancelled its market debut initially scheduled for Wednesday after failing to attract enough demand for its shares.
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.03 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
PMI Services for June due at 0753 GMT, seen at 51.3 percent
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7672 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Ludwig Burger)