German stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe brushed off criticism of the business software company’s system of dual leadership, according to an interview published in Handelsblatt daily.

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

Daimler’s premium car brand Mercedes-Benz has sold its stake in a French dealership with four showrooms, the carmaker said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The lender will close 18 of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in August, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.

Merck KGAA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The pharmaceuticals company plans to repay a 750 million euro bond due this year, as part of plans to use cash flow to cut debt, Chief Financial Officer Matthias Zachert told Boersen-Zeitung.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said the number of people who flew in its planes dropped slightly in June, but that its planes were more full to improvements in its route network.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

Nikkei up 2.1 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

May industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 1.2 percent m/m compared to a 2.3 percent drop in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)