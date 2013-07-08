German stocks - Factors to watch on July 8

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The airline’s budget carrier Germanwings will be spared painful strikes during the summer holiday season after reaching a preliminary accord with cabin crew on higher wages.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Germany’s largest lender will not need to transfer capital holdings to its U.S. subsidiary to meet the U.S.’s stricter regulatory requirements, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview with finance chief Stefan Krause.

Separately, the bank said it’s carrying out an internal inquiry into share transactions before and after the dividend payout dates of stocks. The review is still underway, though the bank said it doesn’t expect to incur tax repayments or any other financial obligations related to “dividend stripping”.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 2 percent higher

The engineering group and Swiss rail company Stadler are considering a joint venture to bundle all business projects in short and long-distance traffic, WirtschaftsWoche reported, without citing the source of the information.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Offers for a 30 percent stake in Deutsche Telekom’s German cars-to-real estate internet portal Scout24 are due at the end of July, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing people familiar with the process.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Cost cuts at the world’s largest luxury-car maker have led to a shortage of spare parts at dealers, prolonging delivery times and frustrating customers, Automobilwoche reported, citing the luxury carmaker’s top labour representative.

Related news

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Chief Executive Herbert Hainer confirmed Adidas’ profit outlook for this year, though he said the sportswear maker will face tough business conditions in Europe in the second half of the year, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

France has blocked the registration of some new Daimler Mercedes cars which an EU source said was because of a controversial air conditioning coolant.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The steelmaker has not made any decisions on any capital increase nor are there concrete plans for such a move, a spokesman told Reuters, reacting to a German newspaper report that said it was preparing for a 790 million euro ($1 billion) capital hike in September.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Europe’s largest automaker plans to expand its model lineup in Brazil from 2014, a source familiar with the plans said, confirming a report by WirtschaftsWoche published on Saturday.

New models to be built locally include the Taigun small SUV, the Up city-car and a new version of the Fox compact, the source said on condition he not be identified because the model decisions haven’t been announced yet.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The postal services group aims to increase operating profit to between 3.35 and 3.55 billion euros, reaffirming targets, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Frank Appel.

Related news

SAP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The business software company needs to improve its user interfaces or it risks losing core customers like Swiss food company Nestle, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing an interview with SAP chairman Hasso Plattner.

SAP ought to set up shops in large cities to promote and sell its software, the magazine cited Plattner as saying.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Germany’s largest utility stood by its Brazilian investments, saying the business model of its MPX subsidiary offered “a chance for growth and profits”, Der Spiegel reported, citing Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen.

Related news

OSRAM

Indication not available

Shares in Osram, the lighting unit Siemens is listing via a spin-off, will have its first day of trading on Monday.

Separately, CEO Wolfgang Dehen says Osram can continuously cover its daily business out of its own cash inflow, when asked in a Die Welt newspaper interview when the company might need a capital increase. Osram is nearing break even this year and expects to earn a profit margin of 8 percent on average over the cycle from 2015, Dehen added.

Related news

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated unchanged

The group’s private equity owners have not yet found an investor willing to buy the German commercial broadcaster, Der Spiegel reported, citing one of the owners.

Related news

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The automotive supplier is targeting continuing sales and profit growth this year, benefiting strongly from improving car markets in the United States, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Stefan Wolf.

Related news

LEONI

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

EU antitrust regulators will penalise a group of car parts companies, including Leoni, next week for taking part in a cartel, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, part of a crackdown on a number of cartels in the sector.

Related news

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

The company said its research alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim reached a milestone in June triggering 1.5 million euros in revenues.

Related news

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German plant breeding company eyes Africa and Australia as new possible sales markets and is open to acquisitions, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Philip von dem Bussche.

The company increased sales by 15 percent in 2012 to more than 1 billion euros and had an operating profit of 145 million euros, the CEO was quoted as saying.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Indication not available

The private equity company is bracing for lower profit this year than in 2012, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing CEO Torsten Grede.

Related news

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Creditors are due to hold a second meeting to determine who would represent them in negotiations to restructure the company.

Related news

PETROTEC

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The German company is facing business hurdles from a planned change in an EU policy directive, Der Spiegel reported, without citing the source of the information.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports had their biggest fall since late 2009 in May while imports rose far more than expected, in a sign that Europe’s largest economy is struggling to sell its goods abroad though domestic demand is strong.

Seasonally-adjusted exports dropped by 2.4 percent, falling further than the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 percent decrease and undershooting even the lowest estimate for a 1.2 percent fall.

German industrial output for May due at 1000 GMT, seen at minus 0.5 percent m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7792 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Andreas Cremer, Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)