German stocks - Factors to watch on September 13

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 3.2 percent higher

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 26.6 percent higher

German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE has agreed to buy 43 hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum AG for 3.07 billion euros ($4.09 billion), the companies said on Friday.

BASF

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Generic drug companies can develop generic versions of Lovaza, a fish-oil derived drug used to treat high cholesterol, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday. Lovaza is made by Pronova BioPharma Norge AS, which was acquired by BASF this year.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Werner Wenning, supervisory board chairman at both E.ON and Bayer, and Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann have been mentioned as potential candidates to take Josef Ackermann’s place on Siemens’ supervisory board, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

BMW

Indicated unchanged

The carmaker is still aiming for an EBIT margin of 8-10 percnt in its automotive segment, although pressure on margins has not really abated, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told Boersen-Zeitung.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed, Vodafone said on Thursday.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Steelmaker Salzgitter has declared force majeure on deliveries of steel due to a technical issue at one of its blast furnaces which is reducing its production, the company said on Thursday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Italian prime minister Enrico Letta said the Venice airport, operated by Save, must remain in Italian hands following a press report that German airport company Fraport was eyeing a stake.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The German fashion house lowered its outlook for the year after bad weather at the start of 2013. It now expects 2012/13 revenues of around 850 million euros, against previous expectations of 860-870 million, and earnings before tax and interest of around 105 million.

BROKER ACTION:

MUNICH RE - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

