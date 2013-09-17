German stocks - Factors to watch on September 17

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

German car parts supplier Schaeffler seeks to sell 4 percent of Continental AG to cut debt, taking advantage of a 20-year high in Continental’s share price.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower

BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower

European car sales fell 4.9 percent last month, the Association of European Carmakers said on Tuesday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

German postal and express delivery business Deutsche Post is seeking to refinance its existing 2 billion euro ($2.67 billion) credit facility, which is due to mature in December 2015, banking sources said.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower in Frankfurt

Hedge fund TCI has asked EADS to transfer its 4 billion euro stake in Dassault Aviation directly to shareholders as part of its campaign to force the group to sell the asset, Financial Times reported, citing a letter sent by TCI to EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said it struck a deal with workers on its planned savings programme, under which 1,500 of the group’s 25,000 jobs will be cut, Salzgitter said late on Monday.

Related news

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

MTU and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation have agreed to form two joint ventures in the areas of maintenance and leasing, MTU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related news

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The company said it received clinical milestone payments from Janssen Biotech following the initiation of two clinical trials.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Raymond James raises to “outperform” from “market perform”

DEUTSCHE BANK - UBS raises to “buy” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW economic sentiment index for September due at 0900 GMT, seen at 46.0, up from 42.0 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS