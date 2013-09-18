German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Bayer plans to cut 700 jobs at its MaterialScience business over the next four years, of which 180 are in Germany, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing statements made on Monday to workers in a meeting in Leverkusen, Germany.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

Deutsche Bank intends to sell a stake in British housebuilder Crest Nicholson via an accelerated bookbuilding, reducing its holding to around 9 percent of the company.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres said late on Tuesday it aimed to cut costs by 100 million euros ($133.5 million) per year from 2015 to counter weak demand from the automotive industry.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Lufthansa’s supervisory board is due to meet. People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week the board was expected to approve management’s plans to order about 50 wide-body jets, which would be worth more than $10 billion at list prices.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The supervisory board will on Wednesday name a successor for Josef Ackermann, who has said he will step down from the board, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

In a separate development, the board is also set to announce that human resources chief Brigitte Ederer will leave the company at the end of the month, according to a report in Austria’s Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German automaker plans to announce investments of 1.2 billion reais ($529 million) in Brazil to begin local assembly of its newest Golf model and to restart local production by its Audi premium division, a spokesman for the state of Parana told Reuters.

Separately, a U.S. executive of Volkswagen said on Tuesday the company was leaning toward building a seven-passenger crossover utility vehicle at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, rather than at its facility in Puebla in Mexico.

German carmaker Volkswagen plans to start selling electric cars in the United States in 2015, the New York Times reported, citing a Volkswagen official.

DELTICOM

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The online tyre retailer said late on Tuesday its main shareholders, Pruefer GmbH and Binder GmbH, sold 500,000 shares in the company to Rally GmbH, a subsidiary of European Media Holding AG, to enter into a strategic partnership. Rally also has options to buy another 1.6 million Delticom shares.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 2.2577 Brazilian reais) ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Peter Dinkloh)