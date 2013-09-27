German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

Rival Nike Inc enjoyed big sales in gains in North America and Europe last quarter and benefited from fewer markdowns, helping it report a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday.

DAIMLER

Indicated to open 0.1 pct lower

The carmaker said Thursday it signed a 9 billion euro credit facility, taking advantage of favourable market conditions to replace an existing, smaller loan.

HENKEL

No change

Henkel opened an adhesives factory in Shanghai with an annual output capacity of 428,000 metric tons.

RWE

No change

Towns such as Essen and Boltrop that are shareholders in RWE are hoping that a halving of the dividend can be prevented at the AGM, paper WAZ reported, citing officials from the towns.

Separately, WAZ cited RWE’s Innogy boss as saying that the new German government should decide quickly on renewable energy subsidies or offshore wind investment could be at risk.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The pay-TV broadcaster named News Corp’s James Murdoch as chairman of its supervisory board, promoting him after just five months on the board.

CONERGY

Early trading in Frankfurt indicates 15.6 percent higher

Seven bidders form Europe and Asia are intersted in the insolvent group’s Conergy SolarModule, which runs a module factory, the insolvency administrator said late Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones closed up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.35 pct, and Nasdaq ended 0.7 pct higher at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei was down 0.3 pct at 0502 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September due at 1200 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct y/y and flat m/m.

Preliminary Harmonised Index of Consumer prices (HICP) for September due at 1200 GMT. Seen at +1.6 pct y/y and flat m/m

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Edward Taylor)