German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.3 percent lower

The European Central Bank will outline on Wednesday how it plans to scrutinise top euro zone lenders before becoming their supervisor in a new role that puts its credibility on the line.

Related news,

DEUTSCHE BANK

The first-ever bond backed by home-rental cashflows, a US$300 million asset-backed security from private equity giant Blackstone, will begin pre-marketing within the next two weeks, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank is the lead underwriter.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen’s top labor leader still wants workers at the company’s plant in Tennessee to have German-style representation, an arrangement that would require the involvement of a U.S. trade union such as the United Auto Workers.

Related news

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The reinsurer plans to hold an investor day.

Related news

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated unchanged

German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines said on Wednesday it still expected flat earnings for 2013, as it reported third quarter results that came in better than expected.

Related news

QIAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Qiagen’s ingenuity variant analysis has been selected for translational genomics by Icahn school of medicine at Mount Sinai.

Related news

COMDIRECT

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The bank raised its prediction for 2013 earnings before taxes to 75 million euros from 65 million euros. Poll:

Related news

ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

No indication available

Italy’s Eni is talking with German utility EnBW over the future of their gas grid joint venture in Germany, the company said, as speculation rises the oil and gas group could sell its stake.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.49 pct, S&P 500 +0.57 pct, Nasdaq +0.24 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.95 pct at Wednesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS