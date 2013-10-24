German stocks - Factors to watch on October 24

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.6 pct higher
German automotive group Daimler forecast full-year underlying profits would drop about 8 percent, after posting better-than-expected results for the three months through September.
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The U.S. Department of Justice is probing at least nine banks, including Deutsche, over sales of mortgage-backed securities, the Financial Times reported.
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Closer cooperation with Turkish Airlines is not currently possible at present, the CFO of Lufthansa said at an event in Frankfurt on Wednesday evening.
Indicated 4.9 pct higher
U.S. drugs distributor McKesson made an $8.3 billion takeover bid for German peer Celesio CLSGn.DE to boost its purchasing power with global drug makers.
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Metro unit Real is investing 500 million euros in measures such as renovating its stores over the next three to four years, the head of the supermarket chain Didier Fleury told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung. He said the group would reach a 2 percent profit margin “in the next years”.
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
The bottling maker reported a nine-month pretax profit of 117.1 million euros, confirmed 2013 targets and said it expects higher revenue and profits in 2014.
Indicated 3.4 pct lower
The business software firm confirmed its 2013 earnings per share outlook but warned operational results could be at the low end of projections as it reported EBIT in line with expectations at 49.1 million euros.
Indicated 3.7 pct lower
Late Wednesday the chip equipment maker said it will issue up to 10,223,133 new no-par value registered shares, corresponding to approximately 10 pct of the current share capital, for cash. Shareholders’ subscription rights will be excluded.
Aixtron also said it had swung to a third-quarter operating profit of 2.9 million euros from a 78.3 million euro loss in the same period last year. Average expectation in a Reuters poll was a 7 million euro operating loss.
Indicated 3.5 pct lower
The computer maker reported third quarter revenues of 124 million euros and operating profit before special items of 1.4 million. It said it expected revenue of 510-530 million for the year.
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The leasing company reported nine-month net profit up 16 percent to 35.1 million.
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The real estate company said it has signed a deal to buy an office property portfolio for 800 million euros.
Indicated 2.6 pct lower
The retailer said it will issue 1,818,098 new no-par-value registered shares against cash contributions, to raise share capital to 26,027,133 euros. Tom Tailor said 9-month group sales rose 65 pct to 656 mln eur and its recurring EBITDA increased by 52.8 pct to 47.2 mln euros.
Indicated 4.4 pct higher
The integrated circuit specialist said Samsung had adopted its combined power management and audio technology in its latest Galaxy smartphone model.
QSC AG - Berenberg cuts to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.
Markit’s composite flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5, services PMI seen at 53.9.
$1 = 0.7260 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Harro ten Wolde and Peter Dinkloh