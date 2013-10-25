CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on October 25

(Corrects Elringklinger’s Q3 pretax profit to 32.3 mln eur for 2013 and 33 mln eur for Q3 2012)

FRANKFURT, Oct 25(Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The world’s largest chemicals company by sales exceeded expectations for third quarter earnings on higher margins from specialty chemicals for industrial customers.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom asks for binding offer for its online classified advertising business Scout24 by Nov. 4 and EQT, Silverlake and Hellman & Friends are the frontrunners as they are the only bidders who got access to privileged information, manager magazin reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

Related news

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 4.8 percent higher

German biotech company Morphosys raised its profit expectations for this year again due to higher revenues and lower costs at its cancer treatment alliance with U.S. partner Celgene.

Related news

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

The German auto parts maker, which specialises in cylinder head gaskets, said it posted a third-quarter pretax profit of 32.3 million euros compared with a profit of 33 million for the same period last year.

Related news

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

No indication available

Hans-Joachim Watzke, managing director of the UEFA Champions League finalist, told Handelsblatt that a delisting of the BVB, the only Bundesliga club trading on the stock exchange, was currently unrealistic given the team’s recent success. “Perhaps my successor might one day pull that off,” he said.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Jefferies cuts target price to 20 euros from 20.30 euros

KWS SAAT - Barclays raises target price to 286 euros from 275 euros

SOFTWARE - SocGen raises price target to 38 euros from 34 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq + 0.6 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -2.6 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Business climate index for October from the Ifo think tank due at 0800 GMT, seen at 108.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

($1 = 0.7256 euros)