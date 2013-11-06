German stocks - Factors to watch on November 6

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Prosecutors may seek to fine Germany’s biggest lender Deutsche Bank if their suspicion is confirmed that Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen gave misleading evidence in a dispute over the collapse of the Kirch media empire, Deutsche Bank said.
Separately, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday that a former Deutsche Bank unit will pay $12.1 million to harmed borrowers in order to resolve allegations that it discriminated against African-American and Hispanic borrowers seeking mortgage loans.
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
Credit rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday cut its debt ratings on German potash maker K+S by two notches to “Ba1”, a non-investment grade, citing uncertainty in the global potash market and the risk that K+S may have to raise additional debt.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The utility plans to cut about 2,500 jobs at its German power plants, German daily Rheinische Post reported, citing sources close to the works council.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The publisher reported an 18.3 percent fall in core earnings as higher costs for the restructuring of its print business and investments in its digital units weighed.
Trading 2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The chemicals distributor lowered the upper end of its full-year profit target range, citing continued economic uncertainty.
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The supplier of production systems for the automotive sector posted third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 51.7 million euros ($69.7 million), just below consensus for 52.2 million.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The engineering company said net income in the first nine months of 2013 remained largely unchanged at 72.5 million euros. The company already announced preliminary earnings in late October.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The operator of Frankfurt Airport posted a 5 percent rise in third-quarter core operating profit, largely in line with expectations, thanks to its aviation and retail businesses.
Indicated 4.5 percent higher
The steel distributor launched another package of restructuring measures to counter weak steel markets, especially in Europe.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The maker of industrial robots said it still expected its operating margin to widen slightly this year as demand from Asia and the Americas offsets volatility in Europe.
Trading 2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The engineering group affirmed its 2013 outlook after its third-quarter adjusted operating profit margin widened to 18 percent from 17.2 percent.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The industrial kitchen supplier affirmed its outlook for flat 2013 earnings after a slight decline in third-quarter operating profit, hit by currency effects.
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The German telecom provider late on Tuesday said its third-quarter EBITDA reached 92.6 million euros, beating a 90.9 estimate in a Reuters poll.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The business network operator posted an increase in third-quarter EBITDA to 6.2 million euros from 5.5 million, but its margin narrowed to 29 percent from 30 percent.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The airline said the number of passengers who flew in its planes declined by 5.2 percent to 3.01 million in October as it continued to cut capacity.
Trading 0.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The residential real estate company said it expects full-year funds from operations (FFO 1) to be at the upper end of its target range of 210-220 million euros.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The wine seller said it was looking at various options for its business in wholesale trading of premium Bordeaux wines after troubled French unit Chateau Classic weighed on profits.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The forklift truck maker said it now saw its 2013 operating profit coming to 165-170 million euros after reporting quarterly financal results.
Indicated 6.6 percent lower
The world’s No.2 maker of printing presses late on Tuesday cut its 2013 outlook, now expecting sales of about 1.1 billion euros, compared with a previous target of about 1.3 billion.
Indicated unchanged
The German financial adviser late on Tuesday said it no longer expects to reach EBIT of at least 65 million euros this year.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The real estate firm cut its 2013 outlook, saying it now saw negative funds from operations between 3 million euros and 6 million euros amid fair value adjustments of portfolio properties, temporary vacancies and planned refurbishments.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Q3 results due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SKY DEUTSCHLAND - Berenberg cuts the stock to “hold” from “buy”
BMW - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to “hold” from “buy”.
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.
October Markit Services PMI due at 0853 GMT, seen at 52.3 in a Reuters poll.
September industrial orders due at 1100 GMT, seen up 0.5 pct in a Reuters poll.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)