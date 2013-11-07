German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 7

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0735 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Adidas continued to lose ground to larger rival Nike in Europe in the third quarter, putting pressure on the sports apparel group to make the most of sales opportunities offered by next year’s soccer World Cup in Brazil.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German auto parts and tyre maker raised its full-year profit margin target due to a lower-than-expected increase in raw material costs after adjusted operating earnings jumped almost a fifth.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 4.9 percent higher

Germany’s second-largest lender posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit as earnings from its core unit that lends to Germany’s small and medium-sized companies increased, offsetting weak investment banking income.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany’s final report on risks posed by a new car coolant made by Honeywell has been issued to the European Commission, clearing the way for a decision on whether Berlin had sufficient cause to allow Daimler to ban it.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after seeing a turnaround in the United States and a stabilisation in its home market Germany.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The cement maker warned it would be much more difficult to reach its full-year targets as it reported underlying earnings for the third quarter that fell short of expectations.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The reinsurer said it would buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own shares in the coming months, hoping to cheer investors after a fall in third quarter earnings.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany’s No.2 utility, will be cutting some 2,500 jobs in its power generating business in Germany over the next few years, a source familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

Separately, U.S. private equity firm KKR has teamed up with the international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp to jointly bid for RWE’s oil and gas unit, four banking sources familiar with the matter said.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The engineering group expects earnings growth to accelerate in its current financial year as new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser steps up efforts to catch more profitable rivals and cost cuts start to bear fruit.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank’s China unit said it received approval from the Chinese regulator to set up a sub-branch in the new Shanghai free trade zone, ahead of an important Communist Party policy meeting this weekend.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The opticians and glass retailer said it was taking share off rivals in a declining market, as it reported third-quarter results in line with expectations.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication

The broadcaster warned earnings growth would slow in the fourth quarter as it steps up investments in its online products.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated unchanged

The hospitals operator said nine-month revenue rose 6.3 percent to 2.26 billion euros and it was on track to transfer 43 hospitals it is selling to Fresenius by the end of the year.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Data of some customers of the pay-TV company has been stolen, a spokesman said late Wednesday, adding it was not clear who was behind it or how many customers were affected.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The real estate company said it expected 2014 funds from operations of 90 million euros, compared with an expected 68 million in 2013.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 3.5 percent lower

Germany’s top solar group posted a wider-than-expected operating loss in the third quarter, burdened by weak markets in Europe, where falling government subsidies for solar power have choked off demand.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication

The mobile carrier reported a drop in its operating income, dragged lower by promotions to add mobile subscribers in the highly competitive German mobile market.

DEUTZ

Indicated 4.7 percent lower

The agricultural machines maker’s third quarter EBIT jumped to 17.1 million euros, less than the 17.8 million euro poll average. Poll:

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The real estate company said it was sticking by its target for an operating result of at least 47 million euros in 2013, even after making just 0.5 million in the third quarter.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The carbon specialist still sees 2013 EBITDA 50-60 percent below the comparable previous-year figure of 240 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

K+S > - Capital IQ lowers to “sell” from “hold”

IPO

Twitter priced its initial public offering above its expected range to raise at least $1.8 billion, in a sign of strong investor demand for the most highly anticipated U.S. public float since Facebook.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.82 pct at record high 15,746.88 points, S&P 500 +0.43 pct to close shy of its own record, Nasdaq -0.20 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.76 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial output for September due 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.2 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christiaan Hetzner)