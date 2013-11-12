German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 12

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE POST

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 5.3 percent at 636 million euros. Poll:

INFINEON

Q4 results due. Operating profit excluding special items seen rising 20 percent to 139 million euros, while a median estimate for dividend forecasts a flat payout of 0.12 euro per share. Poll:

LANXESS

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen falling 29.8 percent to 179 million euros. Poll:

HENKEL

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen rising 4.4 percent to 659 million euros. Poll:

OSRAM

Q4 results due. Net loss after minorities seen narrowing to 19.3 million euros from a loss of 119 million a year earlier. No dividend is expected according to a median estimate. Poll:

AAREAL BANK

Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 13.3 percent at 47.6 million euros. Poll:

LEONI

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT expected to decline 12.7 percent to 51.6 million euros. Poll:

GAGFAH

Q3 results due. Funds from operations seen up 11.4 percent at 33.3 million euros. Poll:

BILFINGER

Q3 results due. EBITA seen up 7.6 percent at 113 million euros. Poll:

JENOPTIK

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 12.4 percent at 14.1 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q3 results due. Funds from operations seen up 35.2 percent at 26.5 million euros. Poll:

WACKER NEUSON

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 21.3 percent at 41.5 million euros. Poll:

SOLARWORLD

The solar company lowered its 2013 sales forecast, now expecting revenue to decline versus the previous year due in part to sales in its core German market developed weaker than planned. Previously it had expected 2013 revenue to exceed the previous year’s level.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei up 1.6 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October final German CPI due at 0700 GMT. Seen at -0.2 pct m/m, and at +1.2 pct y/y.

October final German HICP due at 0700 GMT. Seen at -0.2 pct m/m, and at +1.3 pct y/y.

October wholesale price index due at 0700 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)