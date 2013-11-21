German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21

FRANKFURT, November 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Fourth day of the 16th annual Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with Deutsche Bank’s Stephan Leithner, Chief Executive Officer Europe, Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Government & Regulatory Affairs, among others attending.

BMW

BMW indicated 0.9 percent lower

Luxury carmaker BMW has orders for nearly 10,000 of its i3 electric cars, the first of which were delivered in Germany last week, the company’s global sales chief, Ian Robertson, said at the Los Angels Auto Show on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 1.3 percent lower

The European Central Bank said its Governing Council nominated France’s Daniele Nouy on Wednesday to chair the new banking supervisor that is due to start operating under the ECB’s roof from November next year.

EADS

EADS indicated 1.0 percent lower in Frankfurt

The European aerospace group is planning to cut up to 20 percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing “informed sources”.

TALANX

Indication not available

The insurer’s chief information officer, Thomas Noth, will leave the Board of Management of Talanx by mutual agreement when his contract comes to an end on May 31 of next year.

MAN SE

MAN SE indicated 0.2 percent lower

Capital Markets Day scheduled.

BROKER ACTION:

MUNICH RE - UBS starts with “buy”

EADS - UBS drops from Key Call List

SIXT - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November flash PMIs due at 0828 GMT. Manufacturing seen rising to 52.0 from 51.7 in October, Services seen edging higher to 53.0 from 52.9 from month earlier.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)