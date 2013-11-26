German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Norwegian drug maker Algeta has received a 336 crown per share preliminary takeover bid from Bayer valuing the company at 14.76 billion crowns ($2.41 billion), it said on Tuesday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The carmaker is planning 30 new cars by 2020, its finance chief Bodo Uebber told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.6 percent lower, Rhoen indicated unchanged

Financial sources told Reuters that institutional investors were considering filing a lawsuit against Rhoen-shareholder and medical equipment supplier B. Braun In an ongoing battle for control over the company.

HUGO BOSS

Down 5.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The fashion house said on Tuesday it will not meet its target of 750 million euros ($1.01 billion) in core operating profit in 2015.

SOLARWORLD

The solar company said it agreed to buy parts of Robert Bosch’s solar energy business.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.

