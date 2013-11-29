German stocks - Factors to watch on November 29

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Lufthansa will not name its new chief executive next week as it scans the market for possible external candidates, the German airline’s chairman told employees on Thursday.

Separately Britain, France and Germany want to curtail further a European Union plan to regulate CO2 emissions from flights, setting up a clash with Brussels keen to maintain the bloc’s climate policy which has sparked threats of a global trade war.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The utility is scrapping wage increases for managers as the company cuts costs and jobs as it grapples with weak earnings, German paper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Germany’s largest utility expects the business field of decentralised energy to contribute about 400 million euros ($544 million) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year, board member Leonhard Birnbaum told German business paper Handelsblatt.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Credit rating agency Moody’s said late on Thursday it cut its outlook on Suedzucker’s Baa1 rating to “stable” from “positive”.

CONERGY

Indication not available

China’s Astronergy is poised to take over Conergy’s solar module plant in Frankfurt/Oder, the German company said late on Thursday. It said the search for investors for its Mounting Systems was also going well, adding it expects contracts on both businesses to be signed by Christmas.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October retail sales -0.8 pct m/m and -0.2 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.5 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

