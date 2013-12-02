German stocks - Factors to watch on December 2

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0746 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 6.8 percent lower

Germany’s largest steelmaker announced plans for a much-needed capital increase after striking a deal to sell its U.S. steel plant to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp for $1.55 billion.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The company plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs at its IT services business T-Systems, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources.

Separately, after losing a court case, the telecommunications provider will only make use of the word “flatrate” for unlimited DSL package offers, the Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing company sources. The company will not appeal a ruling that forbids it from slashing DSL flatrate transfer speeds starting at a certain volume of data traffic, the paper reported.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse on Monday unveiled a strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of China , the country’s fourth-biggest lender.

MUNICH RE

Indicated unchanged

Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said any decision by the ECB to institute negative deposit rates would only have symbolic character. “We already have negative real interest rates now on the short end (of the curve),” he told the Tagespiegel.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The insurer will look at opportunities for acquisitions in Italy as the sector moves toward a consolidation, the CEO of Allianz in Italy, George Sartorel, told Italian daily La Repubblica.

VOSSLOH

Indicated unchanged

The chairman and largest shareholder of German rail technology provider Vossloh denied he was planning to delist the company or merge it with his own company Knorr Bremse , which makes rail and commercial vehicle brakes.

METRO

Indicated unchanged

German retailers are satisfied with the start of the Christmas sales season, according to a survey conducted by their HDE industry association.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The operator of Germany’s largest airport is throttling back its capital expenditure ahead of a planned major investment in a third terminal in Frankfurt from 2016, its finance chief told a German newspaper.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq +0.37 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -0.04 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final manufacturing PMI for November due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged from flash reading of 52.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

