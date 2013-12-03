German stocks - Factors to watch on December 3

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company holds an investor day at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower

German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Audi are planning to shorten the traditional production shut-down over the winter holidays to meet robust demand, German daily Bild reported on Monday, citing no sources.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The steelmaker said it would issue 51.5 million new shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process and the placement price would be announced at a later stage, it said late Monday. Sources put the range at 17.05-17.635 euros apiece.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The carbon specialist said late Monday it was launching a 250 million euro ($338.91 million) note issue and had agreed a new 200 million euro loan to replace and repay existing loans.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company said on Monday the European patent office has granted a patent covering its cancer compound MOR208.

INDUS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company said it will generate gross proceeds of about 60 million euros from its capital increase by offering 2.2 million new shares at 27.03 euros apiece. The proceeds will be used for acquisitions, it said late Monday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

METRO AG - Bernstein starts the stock with an “outperform” rating and a target price of 42 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.

