German stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

HENKEL

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German consumer goods group is now focused on making acquisitions, the head of its supervisory board and a management board member were separately quoted as saying, with one singling out the adhesives market.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The group is holding on to its Steel Europe business, a company spokesman said on Saturday, responding to speculation that a sale could help its current restructuring efforts.

Separately, the group may need to make at least 100 million euros in provisions, should the European Commission force companies with heavy energy use in Germany to make retroactive contributions for green energy subsidies, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing no sources.

E.ON

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Shareholders of Latvia’s gas utility Latvijas Gaze , in which E.ON owns 47.2 percent, could take the government to international arbitration if it pushes ahead with a plan to split the company.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Renault-Nissan hopes to reach an agreement with Daimler to broaden the alliance between the carmakers in the first quarter of next year, the Financial Times quoted people with knowledge of the matter as saying on Monday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Siemens is standing by its in-vitro diagnostics business, board member and CEO of the group’s Healthcare sector Hermann Requardt told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft, when asked whether Siemens would follow other healthcare groups that have either disposed of the business or are planning to do so.

Separately, the company will provide first models of its next-generation high-speed train ICx to Deutsche Bahn from 2016 before it will start mass-production, German magazine Focus reported, citing Siemens.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.4 percent higher

Fraport indicated 0.3 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 0.9 percent higher

The CEOs of Lufthansa, Fraport and Air Berlin, among others, have sent a letter to Hesse premier Volker Bouffier, warning that further changes in the operational hours and capacity at Frankfurt airport would impact competitiveness.

The letter, dated Nov. 26, was obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

Separately, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Monday cited Lufthansa managers as saying that the carrier plans to shift its Miles & More frequent flier programme into an independent subsidiary that would continue to report through the Lufthansa’s Passage passenger business unit.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM could buy German firm RWE's 49 percent stake in Budapest gas utility Fogaz Zrt as soon as this year, the daily Magyar Nemzet quoted Fogaz CEO Laszlo Koncz as saying in an interview on Monday.

EADS

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The company is due to announce details of a broader group restructuring that could see thousands of jobs in Germany go.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German publisher is expanding its digital business with the purchase of French website operator My Little Paris for a two-digit million euro amount, German magazine New Business reported, citing sources.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The biotech group might pay a dividend in 2016 or 2017, depending on the success of current R&D efforts, its Chief Executive Werner Lanthaler told German weekly Welt am Sonntag.

LPKF

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company won’t pay a lower dividend if business picks up this year compared with 2012, Chief Financial Officer Kai Bentz told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

The real estate group aims to invest 150 million euros in about 10,000 flats next year, its Chief Financial Officer Stefan Kirsten told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview published on Sunday.

IVG

No indication available

The insolvent real estate company is claiming millions of euros in compensation payments from four former board members, a spokesman for the group said on Saturday, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

SHIPPING

Hapag-Lloyd’s merger talks with Chile’s Vapores may herald further deals with other peers, the German shipping company’s chief executive said, as the group strives to catch up with the industry’s top three players.

ANALYST‘S VIEWS

MERCK - S&P Capital IQ raises to “hold” from “sell”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.1, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s trade surplus narrowed more sharply than expected to 16.8 billion euros in October as imports rose 2.9 percent on the month and exports rose 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Monday. The surplus had been seen at 18 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Industrial output for October due 1100 GMT, seen up 0.8 pct in a Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

