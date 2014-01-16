German stocks - Factors to watch on January 16

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher

Renault, Volkswagen and Ford spurred monthly European car sales to their highest year-on-year gain in four years in December, industry data showed, as sector recovery spreads to Mediterranean markets.

Separately, United Auto Workers President Bob King said on Wednesday that he is confident the U.S. union will be able to organize workers at the Volkswagen plant in Tennessee by the time he leaves office in June.

CHEMICALS

BASF indicated 0.6 percent higher

Bayer indicated 0.2 percent lower

A round of pay talks for the 550,000 employees of the German chemical industry ended without agreement on Wednesday, with negotiations scheduled to resume on Feb. 4-5.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher

The European Central Bank said it has not yet decided on the capital requirement it will set banks for a simulated recession in stress tests later this year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said Deutsche Bank could not rush through the cultural change needed to regain lost trust in the lender. “This is a process that takes time,” he said at a New Year’s reception in Berlin.

ALLIANZ

Indicated unchanged

Unipol said on Wednesday Allianz SpA had made an offer to buy some assets it must sell for antitrust reasons and the Italian insurer will discuss the proposal at meetings called for Jan. 21.

Separately, catastrophe insurance data provider Perils estimated wind storm Xaver in early December caused 680 million euros in insured damage in Europe.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The maker of Nivea skin care creams, reported a smaller than expected rise in 2013 sales on Thursday, but maintained its full-year profit target. It also extended the contract of its chief executive by five years.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated unchanged

The company is set to name Sabine Maassen as the new deputy chairwoman of its supervisory board, making her the first woman ever to be the top representative of labour union IG Metall on the board, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

The newspaper also says that ThyssenKrupp shareholder Union Investment opposes the planned appointment of former Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann to the steelmaker’s supervisory board.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

France said on Wednesday it was launching the sale of around 1 percent of the capital of Airbus via an accelerated placement with institutional investors but the sale will not change the France’s position in the governance of the company.

TUI

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Moody’s upgraded TUI’s corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and changed the outlook on TUI’s ratings to stable from positive.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The judge examining whether Air Berlin can claim tens of millions of euros in damages over the delayed opening of Berlin’s new airport has said he needed more information on the two sides’ contractual relationship.

Separately, Air Berlin said on Thursday it was increasing the volume of a bond issued in 2011 to refinance another bond maturing this year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s consumer price inflation for December was confirmed at 0.4 percent month-on-month and 1.4 percent year-on-year while annual inflation for 2013 was confirmed at 1.5 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said.

