German stocks - Factors to watch on January 21

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The business software maker said that additional investments in its cloud business would delay reaching its profit target. Its operating margin goal of 35 percent would now be reached in 2017 instead of 2015.

Related news

Henkel

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The adhesives and detergents maker said it would lift its dividend payout ratio to 25-35 percent of net income, adjusted for exceptional items, instead of currently about 25 percent. For 2013, it would propose a dividend payout ratio of about 30 percent, it added.

Separately, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview that there were few attractive takeover targets available at the moment but that interesting options would emerge over the next few years.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The European Commission is expected to launch legal action against Germany over Daimler’s refusal to remove the banned air-conditioning coolant R134a from new cars, EU sources said on Monday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse plans to increase its presence in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North America, but Asia remains its main target region for growth, Chief Executive Reto Francioni said late on Monday.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium urged the German government to overhaul the electricity market to boost prices, or risk having to shut down nuclear power plants because they are no longer economically viable. “I don’t have the money for this, and neither do my shareholders,” Terium told German daily Handelsblatt.

Related news

CELESIO

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in German drug distributor Celesio and now controls shares equivalent to 24.08 percent of voting rights, regulatory filings to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday showed.

Related news

Related news

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The automotive supplier released preliminary full-year numbers, saying it expected 2013 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between 160-162 million euros, and adjusted EBIT to be around 146 million euros. For 2014 it sees organic revenue growth of between 5-7 percent, and it expects adjusted EBIT to rise to 160-165 million euros.

Related news

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Winkor said shareholders had approved the re-election of Achim Bachem to the supervisory board for a further four years up to the 2018 AGM. Dieter Duesedau was elected to the Supervisory Board to replace Walter Gunz, the company further said.

Related news

WIRECARD

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The payment services company said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 36.2 million euros.

Related news

EX-DIVIDEND

WINKOR NIXDORF - dividend 1.48 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 64.0 vs 62.00, current conditions seen at 34.1 vs 32.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)