German stocks - Factors to watch on January 21

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The business software maker said that additional investments in its cloud business would delay reaching its profit target. Its operating margin goal of 35 percent would now be reached in 2017 instead of 2015.
Henkel
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The adhesives and detergents maker said it would lift its dividend payout ratio to 25-35 percent of net income, adjusted for exceptional items, instead of currently about 25 percent. For 2013, it would propose a dividend payout ratio of about 30 percent, it added.
Separately, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview that there were few attractive takeover targets available at the moment but that interesting options would emerge over the next few years.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The European Commission is expected to launch legal action against Germany over Daimler’s refusal to remove the banned air-conditioning coolant R134a from new cars, EU sources said on Monday.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse plans to increase its presence in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North America, but Asia remains its main target region for growth, Chief Executive Reto Francioni said late on Monday.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium urged the German government to overhaul the electricity market to boost prices, or risk having to shut down nuclear power plants because they are no longer economically viable. “I don’t have the money for this, and neither do my shareholders,” Terium told German daily Handelsblatt.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in German drug distributor Celesio and now controls shares equivalent to 24.08 percent of voting rights, regulatory filings to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday showed.
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The automotive supplier released preliminary full-year numbers, saying it expected 2013 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between 160-162 million euros, and adjusted EBIT to be around 146 million euros. For 2014 it sees organic revenue growth of between 5-7 percent, and it expects adjusted EBIT to rise to 160-165 million euros.
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Winkor said shareholders had approved the re-election of Achim Bachem to the supervisory board for a further four years up to the 2018 AGM. Dieter Duesedau was elected to the Supervisory Board to replace Walter Gunz, the company further said.
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The payment services company said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 36.2 million euros.
WINKOR NIXDORF - dividend 1.48 euros/shr
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
January ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 64.0 vs 62.00, current conditions seen at 34.1 vs 32.4.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)