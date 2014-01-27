German stocks - Factors to watch on January 27

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LANXESS

Indicated seen 3.8 percent higher

Merck KGaA

Indicated 3.2 percent lower

Matthias Zachert, the finance chief of Germany’s Merck KGaA, is returning to synthetic rubber maker Lanxess, his previous employer, to take the top job, the two companies said late on Sunday. Lanxess said that Chief Executive Axel C. Heitmann will step down.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have capital shortfalls of 19 billion euros ($26.00 billion) and 7.7 billion respectively, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing a new study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Separately Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported Deutsche Bank is sticking to its view that there was no evidence of inappropriate conduct on the part of management board members, after an internal probe of the bank’s role in potential manipulation of global benchmark interest rates.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Investors want Siemens supervisoy board head Gerhard Cromme to leave in two years, much earlier than early-2018, when his contract expires, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Handelsblatt cited shareholders as saying.

The U.S. National Security Agency is involved in industrial espionage and would grab any intelligence it can on companies like Siemens, regardless of its value to national security, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden told a German TV network.

SAP

Indicated seen 0.5 percent lower

German business software maker SAP could start looking at large acquisition targets again, particularly among cloud computing firms, its finance chief was quoted as saying in weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -2.51 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January Ifo Business climate due on 0900 GMT. Seen at 110, up from 109.5 in December. Current conditions seen at 108, up from 107.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)