German stocks - Factors to watch on January 28

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company posted a 15 percent jump in fiscal first-quarter core operating profit as new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser reined in costs and tightened control of major projects at the engineering group. Poll:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German airline has contacted the former chief executive of Deutsche Telekom in its hunt for a new chief executive, German media reported on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company plans to further expand its processing businesses as it shifts from volatile bulk steel trading to more higher-margin services, Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl.
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The German business software maker on Tuesday reported a 6 percent fall in its fourth-quarter non-IFRS operating profit to 83.8 million euros ($114.6 million), while sales dropped 2 percent. Poll:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q4 results due. The maker of laser technology and optical systems is expected to report its quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a third to 16.5 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said operating earnings reached 172.6 million euros in 2013, up 7.1 percent year-on-year.
Indication not available
Q4 results due.
SIEMENS - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
German import prices for December unchanged m/m, -2.3 pct y/y. Economists on average expected prices to fall 2.2 pct y/y.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)