German stocks - Factors to watch on January 28

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company posted a 15 percent jump in fiscal first-quarter core operating profit as new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser reined in costs and tightened control of major projects at the engineering group. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German airline has contacted the former chief executive of Deutsche Telekom in its hunt for a new chief executive, German media reported on Tuesday.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company plans to further expand its processing businesses as it shifts from volatile bulk steel trading to more higher-margin services, Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The German business software maker on Tuesday reported a 6 percent fall in its fourth-quarter non-IFRS operating profit to 83.8 million euros ($114.6 million), while sales dropped 2 percent. Poll:

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q4 results due. The maker of laser technology and optical systems is expected to report its quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a third to 16.5 million euros. Poll:

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said operating earnings reached 172.6 million euros in 2013, up 7.1 percent year-on-year.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Indication not available

Q4 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIEMENS - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German import prices for December unchanged m/m, -2.3 pct y/y. Economists on average expected prices to fall 2.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)