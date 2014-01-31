German stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler is open to broadening its cooperation with alliance partner Renault and Nissan to include other small cars, and to new projects with electric car maker Tesla Motors, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Thursday.

In addition, Daimler said it would invest about 190 million euros ($258 million) in its production plant in Vitoria, Spain.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen may have offered a job to Andreas Renschler who quit Daimler this week, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing comments made by VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech.

BECHTLE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company reported a 12 percent rise in earnings before taxes to 89 million euro on 8 percent higher sales of 2.27 billion euros.

HAWESKO

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German wine trading group reported a 4 percent rise in 2013 sales to 465 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 22.5 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December retail sales unexpectedly fell 2.5 pct m/m and were down 2.4 percent y/y.

