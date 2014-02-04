German stocks - Factors to watch on February 4

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 2.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 2.3 percent lower

Car sales data for Germany to be released later on Tuesday.

Data published on Monday showed U.S. vehicle sales of Volkswagen down 19 percent, Mercedes-Benz down 1.5 percent, BMW up 3 percent.

Separately, workers at VW’s Tennessee plant are to vote on whether they wish to be represented by the United Auto Workers union will be held Feb. 12-14, the German automaker and U.S. union said on Monday.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 3.6 percent lower

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.2 percent lower

European banks have loaned in excess of $3 trillion to emerging markets, more than four times U.S. lenders and putting them at greater risk if financial market turmoil in countries such as Turkey, Brazil, India and South Africa intensifies.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler expressed his skepticism about a potential merger between Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in a meeting with Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son on Monday, according to an FCC official briefed on the matter.

MUNICH RE

Indicated unchanged

Munich Re raised its dividend to 7.25 euros per share from 7.00 euros after reporting a surprise rise in 2013 net profit that was above the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The utility is assessing whether it can tie executives’ bonuses to how they address its indebtedness, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday, citing people familiar with the plan.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LANXESS - Berenberg raises its recommendation on the stock to “buy” from “hold”, lifts its target price to 61 euros from 52 euros.

LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse raises its target price on the stock to 21.35 euros from 19.50 euros, with an “outperform” recommendation.

AURUBIS - Societe Generale cuts the stock to “hold” from “buy”, lowers its target price to 44 euros from 51 euros.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND - Berenberg raises the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING - Berenberg starts the stock with “buy” and a price target of 100 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -2.3 pct, Nasdaq -2.6 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -4.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7415 euros)