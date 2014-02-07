German stocks - Factors to watch on February 7

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Shares in Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US, which is majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, fell sharply on Thursday as investor hopes for a merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. mobile service providers faded on concerns about regulatory opposition.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Q4 analyst conference due at 0800 GMT. The carmaker on Thursday reported a 45 percent increase in quarterly adjusted operating profit and forecast a significant increase in 2014 earnings.

Separately, Daimler’s supervisory board is likely to extend the contract of Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche next year, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Related news

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The tyre maker’s head of personnel, Elke Strathmann, told newspaper Handelsblatt that Continental’s headcount would likely exceed 200,000 in two to three years, up from 177,000 as per September 2013.

Related news

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company said it placed additional senior notes due 2024 in a nominal amount of 150 million euros ($204 million).

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus is exploring fresh ways to improving sales of the world’s largest passenger jet after receiving a potentially crucial signal of support from at least one of its engine makers, industry sources said.

Related news

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

The German fashion house said it was confident for 2014 after reporting a 17-percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit.

Related news

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The IT services leasing provider said its net profit for 2013 reached 47 million euros, slightly lower than the 48.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

VILLEROY & BOCH

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Q4 results due.

Related news

DEUTSCHE FORFAIT

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The Obama administration targeted a host of businesses across Europe and the Middle East on Thursday for evading sanctions against Iran, and accused German firm DF Deutsche Forfait of helping “facilitate oil deals” with the country.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +2.2 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December seasonally adjusted trade surplus 18.5 bln eur vs revised 18.9 bln surplus in November. Reuters poll was for December surplus of 17.3 bln eur. December exports -0.9 pct vs Reuters poll of +0.8 pct, imports -0.6 pct vs +1.2 pct in poll.

German December industrial output due at 1100 GMT, seen +0.5 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)