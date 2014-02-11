German stocks - Factors to watch on February 11

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The diversified healthcare group late on Monday announced the offering of $300 million in dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes with a maturity of 7 years to fund the announced acquisition of hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum and to further diversify its investor base.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany will account for a quarter of BASF’s global investments over the next five years, down from more than a third over the past five years, as electricity costs rise, Chief Executive Kurt Bock wrote in an article published by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German retailer hopes more stable economic conditions and exchange rates will help lift profits this year, after reporting a dip in first-quarter earnings largely due to lower real-estate income and the strong euro. Poll:

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The German engineering and services group on Tuesday proposed a dividend of 3.00 euros ($4.09) per share for 2013, unchanged from last year, after adjusted 2013 earnings rose. Poll:

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company needs acquisitions to continue its digital business expansion, Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told the Wall Street Journal.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indication not available

The German telecoms operator, which is 79.86 percent-owned by Spain’s Telefonica will hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on the 8.6 billion euro takeover of KPN’s German unit E-Plus.

