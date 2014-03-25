German stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.9 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent higher

Europe’s banks are set this year to sell a record 80 billion euros ($110 billion) of loans no longer part of their main businesses, as they step up sales from 2.4 trillion euros of loans deemed “non-core”.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Lufthansa said on Monday that it is disappointed by development delays with Bombardier Inc’s all-new CSeries jetliner, but the airline said it remains confident it picked the right aircraft.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The engineering group said it has doubled the money it plans to invest in building an offshore wind turbine factory and an installation facility in Britain to 160 million pounds ($264 million).

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus believes it can eventually drive its Latin American market share up to 65 percent, although it is not in talks to sell its A380 superjumbo in the region, the company’s Latin American president told Reuters on Monday.

LEONI

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Full 2013 results due. The German automotive parts supplier on Feb. 12 reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 49 million euros, while targeting 2014 sales of 4.1 billion euros.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The steelmaker said tax authorities searched its offices last week on suspicion that subsidiaries of Salzgitter may have taken provisions between 2006 and 2009 that did not comply with tax rules.

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The German biotech company says for the current year it expects high single-digit percentage growth in revenue excluding milestones, upfronts and licences and positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The maker of laser technology and optical systems proposes a 2013 dividend of 0.20 euro per share. The company aims for 2014 sales growth of 5 to 10 percent and expects 2014 EBIT of 55 to 62 million euros.

KONTRON

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The computer manufacturer posted a 2013 EBIT loss that widened to 29 million euros, a tad worse than consensus for 26 million.

MANZ

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The high-tech engineering company said it won new display orders worth 45 million euros.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Full 2013 results due. The pharmaceutical company already said last month its net profit rose 38.5 percent thanks to the introduction of a product in the United States and robust demand for plasma products in Asia.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The home improvement store operator said Britain’s Kingfisher was exiting its investment in the group, which will increase the free float of Hornbach’s listed preference shares to 100 percent.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German real estate company said it plans a capital increase through issuing bonus shares.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German fashion retailer posted a 2013 net loss of 16.2 million euros after a year-earlier profit of 3.1 million.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LINDE - Citigroup removes from Focus List Europe, rating “buy”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 111.0 down from 111.3. Current conditions seen at 114.6. up from 114.4 in February.

Also, the German economy got off to a solid start in the first quarter and the data point towards a broad upturn, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly report for March released on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)